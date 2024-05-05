TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 5,414,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

