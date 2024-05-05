TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,337.0% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $164.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,274,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.76. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,359,509 shares of company stock worth $1,033,407,661. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

