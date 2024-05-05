TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,743 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTI traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

