TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 8.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $77,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after buying an additional 237,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.21. 1,210,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

