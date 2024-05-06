Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.84. 313,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,683. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.57.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,387 shares of company stock worth $6,492,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

