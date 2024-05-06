Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.970-3.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.980-13.080 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $4.06 on Monday, reaching $349.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,528. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $356.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.43.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

