Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
NYSE GHM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Graham has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.08 million, a PE ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 0.58.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
