Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NYSE GHM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Graham has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.08 million, a PE ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 88.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

