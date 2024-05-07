Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.22 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $55.22 million and $9.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002210 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

