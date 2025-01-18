Helen Stephens Group LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFSD stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

