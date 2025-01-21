4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) Insider Julian Sutton Buys 60,147 Shares

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX – Get Free Report) insider Julian Sutton bought 60,147 shares of 4DMedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,975.71 ($19,481.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

4DMedical

4DMedical Limited operates as a medical technology company in Australia and the United States. It commercializes XV Technology, a four-dimensional lung imaging technology. The company also offers software as a service delivery model; XV lungs ventilation analysis software; Permetium, a preclinical imaging system which quantify regional changes in pulmonary function; and AccuVent 200, a small animal ventilator.

