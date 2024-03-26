Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Head to Head Review

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic Semiconductor ASA 2 2 2 0 2.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 83.95 Everspin Technologies $63.76 million 2.65 $9.05 million $0.42 18.95

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Semiconductor ASA. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies 14.20% 18.96% 15.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.