Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 50,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,535. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.
