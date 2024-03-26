Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 50,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,535. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Further Reading

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

