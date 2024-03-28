Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 284,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.
