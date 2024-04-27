Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,030 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $99,219,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $561.23. 4,332,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

