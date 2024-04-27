Ownership Capital B.V. Has $394.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,209 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 8.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $394,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 617,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $636.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,945. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $640.26 and a 200 day moving average of $602.74.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

