Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after purchasing an additional 745,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,792,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,295. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

