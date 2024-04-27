Bank OZK Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank OZK lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 220,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 61,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,658,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

