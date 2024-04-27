Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 14,658,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851,638. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

