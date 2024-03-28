Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 624,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,481. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Bank of America upped their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

