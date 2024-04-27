Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 768,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

