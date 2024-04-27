iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Position Reduced by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,210. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

