Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,984,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.