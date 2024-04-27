Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 90.2%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BAOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

