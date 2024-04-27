Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 90.2%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ BAOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.
About Baosheng Media Group
