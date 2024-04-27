Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 409,600 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.
Ayro Price Performance
NASDAQ AYRO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.32. Ayro has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.40.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 6,845.89%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ayro
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.