Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 409,600 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.

Ayro Price Performance

NASDAQ AYRO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.32. Ayro has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 6,845.89%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro

About Ayro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Ayro as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.