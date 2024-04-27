9,276 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Unique Wealth Strategies LLC

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.55.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

