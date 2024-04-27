IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,009 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $116.24. 888,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

