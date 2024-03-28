Maintel (LON:MAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $250.00

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240.70 ($3.04), with a volume of 3112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.91).

Maintel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £35.18 million, a PE ratio of -479.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

Featured Stories

