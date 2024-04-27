Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.100-9.300 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.74. 286,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.30. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $465.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $465.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

