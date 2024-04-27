American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. 36,527,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,690,384. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

