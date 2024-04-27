American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. 36,527,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,690,384. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.