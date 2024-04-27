Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,075 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. 226,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,437. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.