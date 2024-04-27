Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VWO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.