Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,709. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

