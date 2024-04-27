Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,808. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

