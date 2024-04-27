Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.47

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.47 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 153.50 ($1.90). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.85), with a volume of 116,901 shares trading hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £324.15 million, a P/E ratio of 665.22 and a beta of 0.87.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

