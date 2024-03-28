Navalign LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.19. 1,159,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,859. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

