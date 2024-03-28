SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,423,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,219,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.