iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 361,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 347,750 shares.The stock last traded at $90.32 and had previously closed at $90.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

