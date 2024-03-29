Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 760,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.