Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Rises By 400.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Qualstar stock remained flat at $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Qualstar has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

