Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Grows By 650.0%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

Shares of SFHLF stock remained flat at C$11.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.45. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

About SAF-Holland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.