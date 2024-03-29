Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Grows By 650.0%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
Shares of SFHLF stock remained flat at C$11.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.45. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.
About SAF-Holland
