SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HYBL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 28,099 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1,938.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

