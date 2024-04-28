Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. 107,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.84 and a 12-month high of $187.68.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

