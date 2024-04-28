Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.28. 1,049,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,893. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

