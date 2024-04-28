Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.17. 24,407,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,690,216. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

