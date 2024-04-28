Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $646,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $304.07. 2,007,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,688. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

