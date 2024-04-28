Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,193. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

