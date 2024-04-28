Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. 25,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,684. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $705.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

