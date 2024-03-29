Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179.36 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.59 billion and $179.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $12.68 or 0.00018133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00150681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.74359273 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $177,767,282.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.