Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.06 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $7.42 or 0.00010610 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $208.61 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.62161226 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,129,359.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

