Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 381,800 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.92% of Rail Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSN traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.01. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of 0.98 and a 1-year high of 23.37.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported -0.84 EPS for the quarter.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

